Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2’ to stream from April 24

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actor Chiyaan Vikram’s action thriller ‘Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2’ to stream from April 24 on Prime Video.

Written and directed by S.U. Arun Kumar and starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 also features S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj in pivotal roles

The gritty survival thriller is replete with intense performances, power-packed action, and stirring music by the maestro G.V. Prakash Kumar. It will be available in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Prime Video took to Instagram, where they made the announcement and wrote: “One night. No rules. Only survival. A night that will change everything. #VeeraDheeraSooranOnPrime, April 24”

Set against the backdrop of a temple festival in Madurai, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 follows the story of Kaali, a seemingly reformed provision store owner, loving husband and doting father. But when his troubled past resurfaces in the form of his former crime boss, Periyavar Ravi, Kaali is dragged back into a world he thought he had left behind.

Unfolding over the course of a single treacherous night, the edge-of-your-seat thriller takes a gory turn when he is tasked with eliminating SP Arunagiri. As Kaali struggles to protect his family while confronting ghosts of his violent past, he finds himself dragged into a dangerous game of survival, facing threats from multiple sides.

Vikram has been feted with a National Film Award, four Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and the Kalaimamani Award from the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Vikram debuted in 1990 with the romance En Kadhal Kanmani followed by his major breakthrough with his portrayal of a rogue-turned-lover in Bala's tragedy film Sethu and next appeared in hit films like Dhill , Gemini , Dhool, Saamy, Anniyan, Raavanan, Deiva Thirumagal, Iru Mugan and Ponniyin Selvan.

