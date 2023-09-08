Ayushmann Khurrana says, he cut his hair short on request of fans

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and others, took advice from his fans on his new hairdo.

The actor is known for sporting different hairstyles so when he kept his last hairstyle intact for far too long, he started getting repeated requests of cutting his hair short, from his fans.

In his new look, the actor is sporting a new sharp haircut and Ayushmann reveals how he listened to the fan requests for his short hair look.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann said: "I’m very much into it when it comes to my personal grooming. I like to sport different looks and I love experimenting with my hairstyle constantly! For me, a good hairstyle adds confidence and that extra zing to a personality. So, ever since my college days, styling my hair differently and trying out new looks has always been a passion for me."

“Thankfully, because I’m an actor, I get to sport different hairstyles in my films too! I instantly get feedback about my hairstyles through social media. People are very vocal to tell me how they are liking my hair or what I should be doing with it! I was getting repeated requests to cut my hair short and to style it sharp. My social media has blown up with comments post my latest hairstyle," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.