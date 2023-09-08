Merger with JD(S) will strengthen BJP in K'taka, says Yediyurappa; JD(S) will cease to exist says DyCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (IANS) Merger with JD(S) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will strengthen BJP in Karnataka, former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Friday.

Meanwhile, denouncing the arrangement, DyCM D.K. Shivakumar maintained that it cannot not be said whether the JD(S) will exist in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters at the Freedom Park, the former CM stated that he welcomed the alliance of BJP and JD(S). With the alliance, it is possible to win more seats. Talks are on in New Delhi in this regard.

JD(S) top leader and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The leaders of both the parties have agreed. "Amit Shah has agreed to give four MP seats to JD(S). Hence, BJP will allow JD(S) to contest in four MP seats and it will contest in the rest of the seats,” Yediyurappa stated.

“I welcome the alliance. This will help us to win more seats. I have confidence that the alliance will emerge victorious in 25 to 26 seats (total 28 seats),” he stated.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the alliance and stated that opposition unity is the need of the hour. The alliance is made to save Karnataka. The Opposition parties have come together naturally. There is a need

for this to save the state.

BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel stated that the party is preparing to win all 28 MP seats. There will be more clarity in future. The discussion has started between JD (S) and BJP and discussion is on to strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to it, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha called Yediyurappa an "unquestionable" leader in Karnataka and brought the party to power twice.

The central leadership had communicated to him about the merger and the decisions would be taken in the interest of the party and all would abide by them.

Former BJP minister C.P. Yogeshwar has stated that JD (S) will join the NDA alliance. The alliance will trounce the Congress. The feelings of ground level workers are felt by the central leadership.

Reacting to the development, the DyCM maintained that following the development, he doesn’t know whether the JD (S) party will exist or cease to exist. “I don’t know how the ideology of JD (S) will work out.

What will happen to their sitting and former legislators is not known,” he added.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil stated the alliance is left to them. “We will not have an alliance with any party. Like how we contested in Assembly elections and won 135 seats, I confidently claim that the Congress is going to win at least 20 seats. The tally will only go higher.

The alliance of BJP and JD(S) will help the Congress. There is the letter ‘S’ which stands for secular in the JD(S) party. The people will understand and take a call, he stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.