Asia Cup: India-Pakistan Super Four stage match to have a reserve day

Colombo, Sep 8 (IANS) The India-Pakistan Super Four stage match in the Asia Cup will have a reserve day if rain affects the highly-anticipated game to be held in Colombo on September 10. India and Pakistan had met in the league stage at Pallekele last week, but it was abandoned due to persistent rain.



"A reserve day has been incorporated for the Super11 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4’s match between Pakistan vs India scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

"If adverse weather suspends play during the Pak vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended. In such an eventuality, ticket-holders are advised to hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid and will be utilised for the reserve day,” said an official statement from the tournament.

It means that if the India-Pakistan match stretches to September 11, then Rohit Sharma & Co will be playing for three days at a stretch, as they are slated to face Sri Lanka at the same venue on September 12.

Interestingly, there’s no word on having a reserve day for the rest of the Super Four matches in the competition, including India’s last game in this stage of the tournament against Bangladesh on September 15.

There had been objections on hosting Asia Cup matches in Colombo due to heavy rain forecast and a move to a drier place like Hambantota was on cards, till the tournament decided to stick to its original plan.

Also, the tournament said that the ticket prices for other Super Four games will be reduced, as compared to the India-Pakistan clash. "Tickets for Lower Blocks 'C' and 'D' of the RPICS Colombo for the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup will be reduced to LKR 1000 per ticket."

"The reduction will be applicable for the games to be played on September 9, 12, 14, and 15. However, for the game between Pakistan and India on September 10 and the finals of the tournament, the ticket prices for the respective blocks will remain at the originally set prices," it concluded.

