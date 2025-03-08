Ayushman Bharat made commendable progress in gender equity in healthcare: Experts

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The progress made by Ayushman Bharat -- the government's flagship initiative -- in advancing gender equity in healthcare is commendable, said public health experts on International Women’s Day 2025 on Saturday.

International Women’s Day is observed every year on March 8. The theme this year is 'For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment'.

"Ayushman Bharat is commendably advancing gender equity in healthcare, with women making up 49 per cent of Ayushman cardholders and 48 per cent of hospital admissions," Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director Population Foundation of India, told IANS.

She added that the scheme has enabled screening of 14.9 crore women in the country for cervical cancer and 10 crore for breast cancer.

"It is remarkable," said the public health expert, whe also noting the challenges. She urged for more investment and better implementation.

"To ensure every woman benefits, we need greater investments and better implementation to improve access, gender-responsive service delivery, and comprehensive reproductive health support, particularly in remote rural and marginali#ed communities," Muttreja told IANS.

Meanwhile, Dr Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, of Apollo Hospitals acknowledged the strides made in advancing women’s rights globally since 1995.

She called for dismantling systemic barriers that hinder women and girls from achieving their full potential and creating truly equitable and inclusive environments.

"Empowering the next generation is paramount. They are the catalysts for lasting change and must be equipped with the rights, resources, and opportunities to lead and shape the future," Reddy said.

The doctor called for strategic investments in initiatives that promote women’s rights and gender equality.

This "will help ensure that no girl is left behind".

Reddy also urged women leaders to leverage their inherent influence capital and foster a legacy of empowerment and equality for generations to come.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.