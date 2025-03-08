Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India backs Mauritian sovereignty over Chagos Archipelago

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) India on Saturday reiterated its consistent support to Mauritius for the restoration of Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, in line with its principled stand on decolonization and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, as well as its longstanding and close partnership with Mauritius.

"We have supported Mauritius in its stance on its sovereignty over Chagos and this is obviously in keeping with our longstanding position with regard to decolonization and support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries. It is only fitting for us to articulate this support for partners such as Mauritius," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to Mauritius next week.

Last October, India had welcomed the agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius on the return of Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, emphasising that the treaty completes the decolonisation of Mauritius.

The agreement meant that Mauritius would assume sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) of Chagos Archipelago, with the UK authorised to exercise the sovereign rights of Mauritius on Diego Garcia.

"Naturally after a new government has taken power in Mauritius, they have taken a relook at some of the provisions. Nevertheless, it is something that is continued to be discussed between Mauritius and the UK. We understand that they have engaged each other quite intensively and have also perhaps arrived a mutually acceptable deal on the subject," said Misri asserting that India continues to support Mauritius and there will be an opportunity perhaps for the current Mauritius leadership to update India during PM Modi's visit about pending issues, if any.

PM Modi will be arriving in Mauritius on March 11 on the two-day State Visit at the invitation of the Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. He is scheduled to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius on March 12 as the Chief Guest. A contingent of Indian Defence Forces, including Indian Air Force's Akash Ganga skydiving team, will also participate in the celebrations along with a ship from the Indian Navy. Prime Minister Modi last visited Mauritius in 2015.

Highlighting that India-Mauritius ties are rooted in shared history, culture, and a very strong and robust people-to-people relationship that goes back several centuries, the Foreign Secretary mentioned that PM Modi will arrive in Port Louis early morning of March 11 and receive a ceremonial welcome on arrival.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will call on the President of Mauritius, meet the Prime Minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in Mauritius. Prime Minister will also interact with the members of the Indian-origin community, and inaugurate the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both built with India’s grant assistance. A number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged during the visit.

"We have already provided Mauritius with Coast Guard Ship (CGS) Barracuda through a combination of grant and loan assistance. Additionally, through a soft loan, we have provided another platform, the CGS Victory, along with a number of fast interceptor craft. I believe we have been consistently supporting Mauritius with these kinds of assets, and if there is a need for further assistance in this regard, we would be ready to consider those proposals as well," said Misri.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.