Ayushman Bharat expansion: Bihar achieves record health card distribution, eyes 1500 hospital tie-ups

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, known as Ayushman Bharat Yojana, has emerged as a significant health initiative aimed at providing widespread benefits to the population. The programme initially identified beneficiaries through the National Food Security Act.

Nationally, treatment is now available at approximately 21,000 to 22,000 hospitals across India. However, gaps were discovered, with approximately 58 families still left out. In response, the Bihar state government launched the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, utilising its own resources to ensure broader coverage. This state-run scheme operates alongside the Prime Minister Jan Kalyan Yojana on a unified portal, allowing all ration card holders to avail themselves of the benefits.

“A major campaign for card distribution was initiated in 2024, marking a substantial expansion in access to healthcare,” said Shashank Shekhar, Chief Executive Officer of the Bihar Health Security Committee, in an exclusive conversation with IANS. The officer highlighted the transformation brought by these initiatives, noting that while the state previously had around 80 lakh Ayushman cards, the numbers are now expected to touch four crore. He termed this growth a remarkable achievement, attributing it to the heightened awareness and streamlined processes introduced to enhance accessibility.

The impact of these cards has been evident across various areas, from hospital admissions to medical treatments. Financially, the programme has made impressive strides, with an expenditure of Rs 2,020 crore recorded so far, including Rs 1,010 crore spent in 2024 alone. Ground-level response to the scheme has been overwhelmingly positive, according to Sinha.

He emphasised that the initiative has significantly altered public perceptions of healthcare expenses, particularly in rural areas. Previously, the onset of disease would cause panic among villagers, given the financial burden associated with treatment. However, with the world’s largest health insurance scheme now providing a safety net, concerns over medical costs have substantially diminished.

To ensure widespread distribution of Ayushman Cards, special membership drives were carried out across Bihar. The government actively engaged PDS dealers, organising camps at PDS shops before expanding into a multi-window system. Card issuance extended to panchayat offices, Asha workers, Jeevika Didi groups, and ration card holders.

Additionally, hospitals and Common Service Centres facilitated digital registration through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), resulting in a streamlined process, noted Sinha. The officer pointed out a common misconception among families regarding the necessity of Ayushman Cards. Many believe that younger members, such as children aged 11 or 12, do not require coverage. To counter this perception, awareness campaigns have been conducted, urging families to secure health cards for all members to guarantee comprehensive protection.

The programme also seeks to expand hospital participation. Bihar currently has around 585 private hospitals, a figure that matches its number of public healthcare facilities. For 2025, the government aims to empanel 500 additional private hospitals, bringing the total number of participating institutions in the state to 1500.

Nationally, treatment is now available at approximately 21,000 to 22,000 hospitals across India, further cementing Ayushman Bharat Yojana as a vital healthcare lifeline for millions, he pointed out.

