Ayush therapies would benefit tourists visiting Goa: Sonowal

Panaji, July 14 (IANS) Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that the integration of Ayush therapies in Goa would benefit both locals and tourists.

In his address after inaugurating the integrated AYUSH Health services in North Goa in presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, and state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, he said: “The integration of Ayush therapies here would benefit both locals and tourists. There is need to spread awareness about these therapies.”

Sonowal also stressed the need to organise awareness camps at the village level to promote Ayush treatment methods.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, he stated that this centre is the first of its kind in the country to provide integrated Ayush facilities. He emphasised that the Ministry of Ayush, in line with the Prime Minister's vision, is committed to ensuring global health, not just within the country.

Sonowal further acknowledged the growing international recognition of India's traditional healing practices, with the Ayush market currently expanding to Rs 4 lakh crore.

The integrated 'Ayush Health Services' in Goa encompass various Research Councils, including the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute for Mineral and Marine Medicinal Resources, Clinical Research Unit (Homeopathy), Siddha Clinical Research Unit, Clinical Research Unit, and Unani Speciality clinic.

The facility is equipped with an outpatient department (OPD), dispensary, Panchakarma centre, and a laboratory for conducting research, with a focus on medicines derived from mineral and marine sources.

