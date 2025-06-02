Ayodhya set for consecration of eight new deities in Ram Mandir complex this week

Ayodhya, June 2 (IANS) A major milestone in the first phase of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex’s construction will be completed this week with the Prana Pratishtha (consecration) of eight deities in the premises.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, announced on Monday that the consecration ceremonies will be held between June 3 and 5.

“The rituals will culminate on June 5 at 11.25 a.m., when the main Prana Pratishtha Puja will be performed, followed by Bhog Aarti around 1 p.m. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to attend the ceremony,” he said.

The deities whose idols will be consecrated include Shivling, Ganpati, Hanuman Ji, Surya Dev, Bhagwati, Annapurna, Sheshavatar, and Shri Ram Darbar.

A total of 101 Vedic acharyas from across India will perform the rituals in traditional Vedic style.

“This is a worship-centric event, not a grand public gathering,” Rai emphasised.

“We request devotees not to inconvenience themselves by coming in large numbers, especially on June 5. There is no formal invitation system. The event is open to all, but we expect devotion, discipline, and restraint from everyone,” Rai urged.

June 5 also marks the festival of Ganga Dussehra, and coincidentally, it is also the birthday of CM Yogi Adityanath. Champat Rai called this alignment of events “spontaneous and a reflection of divine will.”

The three-day Vedic ceremony will commence at 6:30 a.m. each day, with the main rituals scheduled for June 5.

In the run-up to the Prana Pratishtha, a Kalash Yatra was held on Monday, starting from the banks of the Saryu River. A large number of women participated in the religious procession, which passed through Rangmahal Barrier, Lata Chowk, Rampath, Shringar Haat, Hanumangarhi Bazaar, Dashrath Mahal, and Ramkot Barrier before reaching the Yagya Sthal.

Given the unpredictable weather conditions, no large-scale public event has been planned.

The Trust has urged devotees to visit Ayodhya at their convenience and avoid adding to the crowd pressure on June 5.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.