Automatic train protection system Kavach deployed on 1,465 km of tracks: Minister

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system Kavach has so far been deployed on 1,465 route km and 144 locomotives on South Central Railway, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Parliament on Wednesday.

A sum of Rs 1,216.77 crore has been utilised on the Kavach system so far and the allocation of funds during the year 2024-25 stands at Rs 1,112.57 crore, he told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Kavach is a high-technology anti-collision system. It aids the loco pilot in running the train within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case the loco pilot fails to do so and also helps the train run safely during inclement weather. In case of an impending collision, it automatically brings the train to a halt.

Kavach has been certified for the highest level of Safety Integrity Level - SIL4 by the Independent Safety Assessor and reduces the probability of train collisions in block sections and on running lines at stations.

The minister also stated that presently, the progress of main items related to Kavach on the Delhi-Mumbai and the Delhi-Howrah corridors (approximately 3,000 route km) is as under: optical fibre cable has been laid on 4,275 km, 364 telecom rowers installed, 285 units of Kavach equipment provided at stations, 319 units Kavach equipment provided in locos, and Kavach trackside equipment installed at 1,384 route km.

Further, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and Detailed Estimate on another 6, 000 route km has been approved by Railways. To increase capacity and scale up implementation, trials of more OEMs are at different stages, the minister added.

