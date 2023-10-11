Auto driver arrested in Lucknow after raping minor for 7 days

Lucknow, Oct 11 (IANS) In a shocking incident, an auto driver has been arrested after he raped a 12-year-old girl student of a school in Lucknow's Hazratganj area repeatedly for seven days.

The incident took place in the PGI police station area and the accused, identified as 35-year-old Israr Ahmad, was arrested on Tuesday from the Barauli crossing on an informer’s tip-off.

The heinous incident came to light when the girl, a class 8 student, complained of stomach pain to her mother and the latter consulted a doctor on October 8.

On the revelation, the girl’s mother lodged a case with the police. Thereafter, the police arrested the accused.

During investigation, it surfaced that the accused was hired for picking and dropping the minor two months ago as her mother was raising the girl singlehandedly after her husband died, said the police.

“I started trusting the auto driver blindly in view of his behaviour and caring nature,” she told the police.

The police said that it all started 10 days ago after the man developed familiarity with the girl.

“Initially, he used to give her candy and balloons and later started taking her for rides to different places after school,” the police said based on the mother’s complaint.

“I used to sometimes wonder why she had started coming late from school,” the complaint added.

She said that on Saturday evening when her daughter returned, she complained of excessive pain in the stomach and they went to visit the doctor. She said, “I could never have imagined my daughter would meet such a fate”.

“My little girl revealed how the driver forced himself upon her several times and also threatened her with dire consequences.”

The accused has been booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and also under POCSO Act.

He has confessed to his crime, said ADCP East Zone, Syed Ali Abbas.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.