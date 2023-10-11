8 French nationals killed in Israel amid conflict

Paris, Oct 11 (IANS) At least eight French nationals have died and 20 others are missing in Israel following the severe outbreak of conflict between Israel and Hamas, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has said.

"France deplores the tragic death of four other French nationals, which brings to eight the toll of French victims of the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel," the ministry was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

It added that it does not have information on some 20 other French nationals who are currently missing.

Speaking to the French National Assembly on Tuesday, French Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna said that a chartered flight would be operated by Air France on Thursday to repatriate French nationals stranded in Israel.

