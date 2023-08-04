August 5 will be remembered as ‘Dark Day’ in J&K’s history, says PC

Srinagar, Aug 4 (IANS) The People’s Conference (PC) on Friday said August 5 will perpetually be remembered as a “dark day” and a “day of disempowerment” in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

“August 5th represents the day when the people of Jammu and Kashmir experienced a loss of their rights and autonomy, leaving them disempowered and voiceless.

“The decisions made on that day have had far-reaching consequences, affecting every aspect of life in J&K and leaving scars that serve as a constant reminder of the humiliation faced by the people of J&K,” PC Spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said.

Mir said that these decisions were not only spiteful but also contrary to the ideals and values of democracy and the federal character of the Indian State

“It is crucial to remember that these decisions were thrust forcefully upon the populace of J&K and lack acceptance or legitimacy amongst the masses,” he said.

Mir further asserted that despite the hardships, the PC remains committed to its principled struggle for the rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.