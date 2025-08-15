‘Atmanirbhar Tripura’ is our govt’s main mantra: CM Saha

Agartala, Aug 15 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday that like the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission, ‘Atmanirbhar Tripura’ is the main mantra of the state government.

Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Assam Rifles ground, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is not a government programme, it's a mass movement now.

He announced that the state government has adopted the ‘Vocal for Local’ strategy, giving priority to purchase and promote local products.

“Through the combined efforts, we want to make a ‘Atmanirbhar Tripura’ and self-reliant of each citizen. Through innovation, India will take to the global arena in artificial intelligence, space exploration, biotechnology and the renewable energy sector,” Saha said.

He said that during 2023-24, Tripura’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased by 12.46 per cent, securing second position among the eight northeastern states.

As per NITI Aayog index, Tripura is now one of the front runner states in the country, Saha said, adding that the state government has adopted ‘Agar Wood Policy’ in 2021 leading to flourishing to Agar industry in the state during the ‘Rising North-East Summit’ held in May in Delhi, 64 MoUs were signed to invest over Rs 15,642 crore in diverse sectors.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in various programmes in different parts of the country, highlighted the state’s remarkable development over the past seven years under the current BJP government.

Highlighting women's empowerment in the state, he said that there are over 55,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) now active in the rural and urban areas of Tripura, involving around six lakh women who are earning their livelihood through diverse sectors.

The government has given these SHGs more than Rs 779 crore as revolving funds, Saha said, adding that funds are also being given from banks.

Among the six lakh SHG members in Tripura, as many as 1,08,281 women emerged as ‘Lakhpati Didis’ through their engagement in various enterprising units, the Chief Minister said. He said that beyond financial success, these ‘Lakhpati Didis’ inspire others by adopting sustainable livelihood practices and achieving a decent standard of living.

The SHGs support the women to become ‘Lakhpati Didi’ with collective action, financial literacy, and skill development, empowering members for entrepreneurial ventures.

A ‘Lakhpati Didi’ is an SHG member with an annual household income exceeding Rs 1 lakh.

Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that by successfully implementing the ‘ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) – New India Literacy Programme', Tripura’s literacy rate has now increased to 95.6 per cent, making the state as third literate state in India after Mizoram and Goa.

He said that Tripura has achieved the recognition of a fully literate state, which is a matter of great pride for the people of the state.

