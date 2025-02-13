Atishi lying about heavy power cuts in Delhi after elections: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday slammed AAP legislator and Delhi’s Caretaker Chief Minister Atishi, and accused her party colleagues of spreading falsehoods and confusion regarding alleged spike in power cuts after the Assembly polls.

Within hours of Atishi alleging return of power cuts in Delhi after the BJP won the Assembly election, Sachdeva said she is spreading lies and, according to his information, there is no power outage anywhere in Delhi.

He said that the entire city knows that for several years, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, in collusion with private power discoms, had been exploiting the people.

"We have exposed the exploitation of electricity consumers through power purchase adjustment charge (PPAC) and other charges. Now, with the BJP government set to take over, the acting Chief Minister is conspiring and using fear tactics to force discoms into cooperating with her," he said.

Sachdeva stated the only issue is that, due to the collusion between the acting Chief Minister and the power discoms, an excessive amount of time is being taken to repair breakdowns.

The Delhi BJP President challenged the acting Chief Minister to specify which areas of Delhi were experiencing power cuts instead of making baseless statements.

He also warned power discom administrations that if they cooperate with the acting Chief Minister in enforcing any power cuts or unnecessarily delaying repairs, they should be prepared for an investigation once the new government is formed.

Earlier in the day, Atishi linked the exit of AAP from the Delhi government to the return of power cuts in the city.

The acting Chief Minister alleged that long blackouts have been taking place in many parts of the city since the Assembly election with many voters realising their mistake of electing the BJP.

Addressing the media five days after the AAP lost power in Delhi after 11 years, Atishi said the BJP does not know how to run a government.

“From 1993 to 1998, when the BJP was in power the state of Delhi’s power sector was deplorable,” she said.

The Kalkaji legislator said that people have started realising the mistake they have committed by voting the BJP to power, adding that it is the same story in all the states where the BJP is in power.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.