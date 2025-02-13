MCA revives T20 Mumbai League, launches graduation programme for cricketers

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday announced the return of the T20 Mumbai League, ending a nearly six-year-long wait. The third season of the league will resume on May 27. The decision was finalised during the MCA’s apex council meeting on Wednesday.

The tournament, which was last held in 2019, had gained significant traction in its two-year run before being discontinued. With its revival, the MCA aims to re-establish the league as a premier domestic T20 tournament, offering a competitive stage for Mumbai’s rising stars to test their mettle.

Apart from the return of the T20 Mumbai League, the MCA has also announced several initiatives aimed at fostering young cricketers.

The MCA has partnered with Mumbai University to introduce a structured graduation programme tailored for cricketers. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between academics and professional sports by ensuring that players receive practical training alongside formal education. "MCA, in collaboration with Mumbai University, will launch a structured programme emphasising practical training to equip players for professional cricket," read an MCA press release.

To provide international exposure, the MCA will select emerging players for a tour of the United Kingdom, where they will face high-calibre opposition in competitive conditions. The initiative is expected to sharpen their skills and prepare them for higher levels of cricket. "MCA will select top young talent for a UK tour, offering exposure to international conditions and high-level competition," the MCA stated.

Recognising the growing need for state-of-the-art training facilities, the MCA will also set up a new cricket academy in Thane district. The academy is expected to bolster grassroots development, offering young players access to world-class coaching and infrastructure. "With land leased from Thane Municipal Corporation, MCA will establish a state-of-the-art academy focused on grassroots development and elite coaching," the release said.

These decisions come soon after the MCA celebrated the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium last month with several programmes, including felicitation of all former Mumbai players who led the national team at various levels.

