Atishi inspects Lodhi Road, Pragati Maidan to check G-20 Summit preparations

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Delhi's PWD Minister Atishi on Tuesday inspected Lodhi Road and Pragati Maidan stretch to check the preparations of G-20 Summit.

Atishi said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal envisions a cleaner and more beautiful Delhi. “He has committed to the people of Delhi to enhance the aesthetic appeal of every road in the national capital. Over the past one year, the Delhi Government's Public Works Department has diligently undertaken streetscaping projects across Delhi, drawing inspiration from European roads.”

“Today, I inspected Lodhi Road, a vital part of Central Delhi. PWD has completely transformed this stretch with contemporary design and architecture. The addition of fountains, modern street sculptures, lighting, state-of-the-art furniture, green spaces, and a walking path has made the road aesthetically appealing. As Delhi will welcome the G20 delegates soon, we aspire to showcase our finest work to them.”

She said that Pragati Maidan, which is the main venue of the G20 summit and will witness the presence of the leaders of 20 nations, the Kejriwal government has also worked on beautifying the roads here.

She said that along with the black-topping of the roads, the Public Works Department (PWD) has also installed impressive street art here. Additionally, a large number of plants of various species have been planted here to ensure greenery.

Atishi said that both the MCD and Delhi Government are working tirelessly to present Delhi at its best during the G20 summit. The Delhi government has orchestrated a splendid transformation of major roads, including Ring Road, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Shantivan Road, among others. Simultaneously, the MCD has deployed a large number of sanitation workers and mechanized sweeping to ensure the capital's cleanliness.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.