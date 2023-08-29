Goa Police to intensify efforts to curb drunk driving

Panaji, Aug 29 (IANS) Goa Police have set priority to curb the instances of drunk driving for the safety of the public and also to spread awareness, an official said.

Recently, the drunk-driving cases were reported in the coastal state, where people lost their lives due to the road accidents.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Akshat Kaushal on Tuesday addressed a press conference and said that with this initiative they are trying to make people aware how drinking and driving could put their and other lives at risk.

“Whenever citizens of Goa or tourists visit the state, it is the responsibility of the person who is driving to ensure his/her safety and also of others. One of our priorities is to take action on anyone found driving their vehicle under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxication. Whenever we find such instances, we will take action as per law,” Kaushal said.

He said that traffic police are taking regular action on drunk and driving cases.

“In no way the idea of traffic police is to discourage the tourists, we would rather welcome everyone to have a good time, but they should remain safe,” he said.

He said that daily action will be taken and presently drives are conducted to curb the drunk and driving instances.

“It will be at a different place with least inconvenience to people. In the coastal belt too checking will be done and to spread awareness,” he said.

