Atharv Bakshi and Avirbhav S win 'Superstar Singer 3'

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Atharv Bakshi and Avirbhav S have jointly won the third season of the singing-based reality show 'Superstar Singer'.

Along with the trophy, Atharv and Avirbhav were each awarded a cheque of Rs 10 lakh each while the remaining seven finalists received a cheque of Rs 1 lakh each.

Atharv was in top form throughout the season with the Super Judge Neha Kakkar even comparing him to Arjit Singh for his emotional depth and vocal prowess.

Reacting to his win, Atharv Bakshi said, "Winning 'Superstar Singer 3' is like a dream come true. I want to thank my family for their unwavering support and love; I am also grateful to my mentor Pawandeep Bhaiya for believing in me and guiding me to become a better artist with each passing day."

Avirbhav S, too, impressed the audience with his infectious charm and extraordinary talent.

During the course of the season, Udit Naryana called him 'the most beautiful Chand' for his performance of 'Chand Chupa Badal Mein'. He even slipped into the role of a host, adding another feather to his cap.

Avirbhav S said, "I still can't believe that I have won. I want to say thank you to Neha Kakkar Ma'am, Arunita Di, and everyone who supported me. I promise to keep working hard and making you all proud."

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

