Jordan's king calls to halt regional escalation, Israeli actions

Amman, Aug 5 (IANS) King Abdullah II of Jordan has called for intensified international efforts to achieve comprehensive de-escalation and to avoid further conflict and chaos in the region.

The king made these remarks during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, in which they discussed the serious developments in the region, according to a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court released on Sunday.

The Jordanian leader underscored the importance of halting regional escalation and "unilateral Israeli actions," warning that such actions could fuel violence and tensions in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The king emphasised the necessity of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and ending the humanitarian suffering of its residents, noting that Jordan will continue to provide relief assistance through all available means.

He also reiterated the importance of working toward a political solution that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

During the call, they also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between their countries and maintain coordination to serve their mutual interests.

