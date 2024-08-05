Zelensky confirms F-16 arrival in Ukraine

Kiev, Aug 5 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that long-awaited F-16 fighter jets have arrived in Ukraine.

"F-16s in Ukraine. We ensured this," Zelensky said on Sunday in a post on Telegram.

The Ukrainian pilots have already started using the F-16 aircraft, he added, not specifying how many jets were supplied to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zelensky thanked Denmark, the Netherlands, the US and Ukraine's other partners for accepting Kiev's request for F-16s.

Western media reported that Ukraine received the first 10 F-16 fighter jets on the last day of July.

