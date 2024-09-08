UP: Atal Residential School's girl student selected for ISRO visit

Varanasi, Sep 8 (IANS) In a remarkable achievement, Shweta Satte, a class 7 student from Atal Residential School in Karsada, Varanasi, has emerged as the school's topper and is now set to embark on a journey to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

She has been selected for an exclusive tour of ISRO, where she will have the opportunity to meet scientists and explore the mysteries of the universe.

This opportunity is part of the Utkrisht Atal programme’, a 15-day workshop held in May 2024, aimed at honing the skills and talents of students through exposure to modern technologies and space science.

Principal Amarnath Rai of Atal Residential School expressed pride in Shweta's achievement, noting that the school’s initiatives are designed to provide students with a well-rounded education that includes both academic and technical skills.

During the workshop, subject experts were invited to guide students in various competitions, including Space Art and Best Product Development. Shweta's selection for the ISRO visit was based on her outstanding performance in these activities.

The ‘Utkrisht Atal programme’ offers students hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies and provides insights into India's space achievements. The program is part of a broader effort by Atal Residential School to ensure that students not only excel academically but are also equipped with the technical knowledge necessary to succeed in a rapidly advancing world.

The Yogi government’s commitment to providing quality education to underprivileged children is being realised through the establishment of Atal Residential Schools at all mandals across Uttar Pradesh.

In Varanasi, the Atal Residential School in Karsada is offering free education to children of construction workers, those who lost their families during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those eligible under Chief Minister Bal Seva Yojana.

