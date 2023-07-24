Asst professor arrested in Assam for sexually assaulting students

Guwahati, July 24 (IANS) An assistant professor at the North Lakhimpur College in Assam has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting students in an intoxicated state within the classroom premises, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Dr. Hemanta Sarmah, who teaches Assamese subject in the college.

According to reports, Sarmah allegedly assaulted numerous female students in the classroom as he was in an intoxicated state while teaching.

A total of 58 college students complained in writing to Dr. Biman Chetia, the college principal, claiming that Sarmah was teaching while intoxicated on two days last week.

The principal filed a complaint with the Lakhimpur Police Station based on the claims made by the students, and Sarmah was subsequently arrested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sarmah claimed that he was innocent and a conspiracy was hatched against him.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

