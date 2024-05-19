Assam: Woman arrested for killing husband & burning his body

Guwahati, May 19 (IANS) A woman has been arrested in Assam's Jorhat district for allegedly killing her husband and eventually setting the body on fire, the police said on Saturday.

A police officer said that the woman's minor son was also apprehended along with her.

According to the police, the woman confessed to the killing of her husband. She claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Shwetank Mishra, Superintendent of Police of Jorhat district, said: "As the woman's son is a minor, he would be investigated under Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015."

"In her confession, the lady claimed that her husband used to physically assault her every day in an drunken state and to save her son, she took the extreme step of killing her husband," the police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Prahalad Soren. He was a tea garden worker.

The incident happened in Murmuria tea estate in Jorhat's Mariani area on late Thursday night.

The local residents claimed that they saw Soren's wife burning something near their house, following which they informed the police.

Later, the police reached the spot and recovered Soren's half burnt body.

Police said that they have filed a case against the woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

