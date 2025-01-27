Assam Police foil infiltration bid, two Bangladeshi nationals pushed back

Guwahati, Jan 27 (IANS) Assam Police have thwarted an attempt by the Bangladeshi infiltration along the international border and pushed back two citizens of the neighbouring country following their arrest here on Monday, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma said in X post, “Maintaining strict vigil along the international border, @assampolice apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators near the border and promptly pushed them back.”

Two Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Md Zulmat Ali and Md Sakil. Both of them were pushed back to Bangladesh. The security vigilance along the international border with Bangladesh was heightened following the unrest in the neighbouring country.

Sarma earlier asserted that although some of the Bangladeshi infiltrators managed to get Aadhaar cards, they could not enrol themselves in the voter list.

He said, “There is no chance that people cross illegally the international border from Bangladesh and get themselves enrolled in the voter list in Assam because we have caught many people who illegally entered Indian territory and they were pushed back within a few hours,” he said.

He added that most of the infiltrators were arrested in the morning around 5 AM and before 9 AM in the morning and pushed back to the neighbouring country.

“In two or three hours, they can not register themselves in the voter list,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the security forces must remain double vigilant in this matter.

“We have decided to take a slew of measures against the detection of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh,” he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that people from Bangladesh come to India as poverty has climbed up in the neighbouring country after the recent unrest following the departure of the Sheikh Hasina government.

He also claimed that contrary to conventional apprehension, mainly people who belong to the Muslim community have been trying to cross the border and enter India illegally for the sake of jobs.

