Assam police bust fake currency note network, arrests three

Guwahati, Sep 21 (IANS) As part of its drive against the circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), the Assam police arrested three persons and seized a sizable number of fake notes from their possession, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, the operation was conducted as a result of a specific intelligence report that counterfeit currency was being sold at 14th Mile in Jorabat area in the outskirts of Guwahati city.

Officials were able to confiscate notes with a face value of Rs 2 lakhs during the first drive. According to the police, all of the notes were in denominations of Rs 500.

The two arrested people have been named as Abdul Kadir, 32, of Gohaindoloni Village and Samir Uddin, 35, of Ahmedpur Village, both of whom are residents of the Bihpuria Police Station in the North Lakhimpur district.

During the raid, police also seized three mobile phones from the duo's hands.

In another raid, police arrested a person named Rabi Ali, a resident of Golaghat in Assam.

He was found to be in possession of fake Rs 500 notes worth Rs 3.33 lakh, which the police were able to recover.

Police are questioning all three in order to learn more about the case, according to officials.

