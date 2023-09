When you get a cast like the one 'Jaane Jaan' has, your responsibility increases: Sujoy Ghosh

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Director Sujoy Ghosh's next film 'Jaane Jaan' is the talk of the town because of its superlative casting that includes Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and he feels that when you get a cast like this as a director your responsibility increases manifold.

Sujoy's upcoming film 'Jaane Jaan' is set to release on Netflix on September 21 and everyone is waiting for Kareena's OTT debut.

The trailer of the film has set high standards.

Sujoy, who has given thrillers like Kahaani, Badla in the past, shared about the cast of the film.

Talking about the casting process of the film, the director said: "Lot of help for the casting came from the book itself. Naren is a character who is heavily built, who knows martial arts and is interested in Maths. He has not taken care of himself in his life. Jaideep fitted the bill.

Sujoy said: "For Inspector Karan's character I wanted someone who can be super cool and charming. That's where Vijay came in. For Maya's role, I really wanted somebody who is genuinely a great actress/star, who takes Maya to another level. Kareena was it. I feel she saw much more in the script than I did."

"But when you get a cast like this, as a director your responsibility increases."

'Jaane Jaan' is a murder thriller written and directed by Sujoy.

The film is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino.

It stars Kareena as a single mother involved in a murder, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

The film is scheduled to be released on September 21 on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.