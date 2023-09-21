Assam Congress leader files police complaint against CM for jibe at 10 Janpath

Guwahati, Sep 21 (IANS) The leader of opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has lodged a police complaint against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comments targeting the residence of Sonia Gandhi in the national capital, made during a public rally in Madhya Pradesh recently.

However, the police have not filed an FIR against Sarma yet.

Saikia said on Thursday that Himanta Biswa Sarma has openly called for setting Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence in Delhi on fire.

He has attempted to incite an attack on a 77-year-old woman, who also happens to be the widow of a former Prime Minister, by making that suggestion, Saikia said.

In his complaint lodged at the Nazira police station in Sivasagar district, the Congress leader said, “I am constrained to lodge this FIR on account of the banal and hateful statement given by Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, on September 19 during the Jan Ashirwad rally in Vidhisha district, Madhya Pradesh.

“In a country governed by rule of law, Sarma has taken electoral rhetoric to its ugliest form. While taunting Kamal Nath, a prominent member of the Indian National Congress, about his Hindu identity, Sarma directly suggested that 10 Janpath should be burnt."

Saikia claimed that the reckless words coming from a constitutional figure like the Chief Minister could incite the wrong people to use violence and hurt the residents of 10 Janpath.

Legal action should be taken against Himanta Biswa Sarma, Saikia said.

"This is a clear instigation towards rioting and abetment of arson on his part," he added.

Saikia asserted that the Assam Chief Minister is liable to be booked under Sections 153 (provocation), 115 (abetment of an offence) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He also said that Sarma should be ashamed for resorting to hate speech and inciting violence.

“Though the remarks were made in Madhya Pradesh, they have been widely circulated over print, electronic and social media, which are accessible in Assam. Therefore, I implore you to register an FIR and take necessary action in this regard,” Saikia wrote in his complaint.

The top police officers in Sivasagar district refused to comment on the issue.

While addressing the Jan Ashirwad rally in Vidhisha district on September 19, Sarma had said that members of the opposition INDIA bloc made statements comparing the Hindu religion (Sanatan Dharma) to malaria.

“I want to challenge Kamal Nath who claims to be a true Hanuman Bhakt. Hanuman had burnt Lanka, you should also burn 10 Janpath. Those who are giving statements against Hinduism, you should remove such people otherwise you should burn 10 Janpath,” Sarma had reportedly said.

