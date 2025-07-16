Assam CM will eventually land in jail for corruption: Rahul Gandhi

Guwahati, July 16 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, accusing him of corruption and vowing that the Chief Minister would eventually land in jail.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Chaygaon, about 40 km from Guwahati, LoP Rahul Gandhi said Sarma behaves like a "raja" but is “gripped with fear” and will be held accountable for his actions.

“The Chief Minister thinks he is a king, working round the clock to hand over Assam’s land and wealth,” LoP Rahul Gandhi alleged.

“But look closely - his face on television shows fear. He knows Congress workers will send him to jail.”

LoP Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the Chief Minister and his family would be exposed for their alleged corruption.

“Even Narendra Modi and Amit Shah won’t be able to save him. The people of Assam - youths, farmers, workers, and citizens from all communities - will hold him accountable,” he said.

LoP Rahul Gandhi also accused the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of colluding to manipulate electoral outcomes, particularly in Maharashtra and Bihar.

He alleged that the Maharashtra Assembly elections were “stolen” from the Congress and its allies by adding over one crore BJP-favouring voters to the rolls within four months of the Lok Sabha polls.

“In Bihar too, names of poor people, workers, Congress and RJD supporters are being removed under the guise of a special electoral roll revision. They will attempt the same in Assam,” LoP Rahul Gandhi warned, urging party workers to remain vigilant.

LoP Rahul Gandhi also took a swipe at the media, accusing it of siding with the government.

“They no longer reveal the truth. But this won’t work. People know the truth, and Congress will sweep the Assembly elections in Assam next year,” he said.

He congratulated Gaurav Gogoi, the newly appointed Assam Congress president, and expressed confidence that the party’s renewed efforts would bear fruit soon.

LoP Rahul Gandhi also alleged that land acquisition for corporate interests is not limited to Assam.

“Thousands of acres across the country, from Maharashtra to other states, are being handed over to industrialists, while small traders, farmers, and workers - the backbone of this country - are being wiped out.”

Concluding his speech, LoP Rahul Gandhi said the nation is now divided into “two Hindustans” - one of billionaires with extravagant lifestyles, and the other of ordinary citizens grappling with inflation and heavy taxation.

He framed the ongoing political struggle as one of ideologies: hatred and violence of the RSS versus the truth and non-violence of the Congress.

“Our party workers are the foot soldiers in this battle,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said, urging them to carry the Congress message forward ahead of the crucial state polls.

