Assam CM warns of demographic threat, reaffirms govt stand on land encroachment

Guwahati, June 8 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to tackling the widespread issue of land encroachment, calling the ongoing effort “monumental in scope.”

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Sarma also raised concerns about a "politically motivated demographic transformation" he believes threatens the state’s social equilibrium. The Chief Minister provided an update on the substantial actions taken in the last four years to reclaim government land, stating that a large-scale campaign against encroachment has been underway, with considerable success.

"In the past four years, we have conducted a comprehensive campaign to reclaim government land, and this effort will continue," he said. According to the Chief Minister, eviction operations have been carried out across all districts, with most reclaimed areas remaining free of new settlements.

However, Sarma emphasised that achieving lasting results could take a decade or more. “Issuing a notice alone is not enough,” he remarked, pointing to the complexity of the task.

During a visit to East Goalpara, Sarma highlighted the evolving demographic trends in the region, noting the shift in the population dynamics of several areas. “At one time, Hindus were the majority in Goalpara. But now, from Baghbar to Nadibhanga, around 20,000 to 25,000 people have migrated, and Hindus are now in the minority in the constituency,” he observed. The Chief Minister also referenced the manipulation of voter registrations, which he argued exacerbates the region’s political volatility.

“People even change their voter registrations. Had they kept them in Baghbar, the situation would have been different,” Sarma said. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of communal respect, warning that unchecked land occupation could lead to instability. “If we don’t show mutual respect, and if people believe they can just seize land, the social fabric of Assam will weaken,” Sarma cautioned.

He also advocated for regional stability, suggesting that individuals should remain in their native areas to reduce tensions. “If people from Baghbar stay in Baghbar, Jania in Jania, and Nalbari in Nalbari, many issues would be resolved,” he added. Sarma revealed that he has been in regular discussions with minority leaders to foster understanding and maintain peace.

“I’m always working to communicate these concerns to minority leaders. We must understand each other’s issues to avoid chaos and preserve peace,” he said.

This initiative underscores the administration’s broader effort to address the impacts of demographic shifts on governance and social cohesion.

Sarma described land encroachment as a “troublesome and detrimental process,” warning of a dangerous cycle where land is first seized, followed by the renting of homes and, eventually, changes to voter identities. “This cycle is dangerous. It’s a perilous path that threatens our social and political stability,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come at a time when issues surrounding land rights, voter integrity, and communal harmony remain politically sensitive and contentious in Assam.

