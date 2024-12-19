Assam CM attends presentation on Gelephu Mindfulness City Project in Bhutan

Guwahati, Dec 19 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended an insightful presentation on the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project during his four-day visit to Bhutan.

The presentation provided valuable insights into the objectives and framework of the project.

Representatives from Druk Holding and Investments Limited highlighted their ongoing initiatives aimed at fostering environmental sustainability alongside economic development.

The presentation also showcased Bhutan's energy projects, focusing on their potential to fortify the shared interests of Assam and Bhutan.

CM Sarma invited the participating dignitaries and entrepreneurs to attend the upcoming investor summit --'Advantage Assam', which is dedicated to infrastructure and investment opportunities.

Following the presentation, CM Sarma attended a lunch hosted by Lotay Tshering, Governor of the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project.

Later, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, met with the revered spiritual leader Sadhguru at the India House in Thimphu. They engaged in a discussion on various spiritual matters, which CM Sarma described as a profoundly enriching experience.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and his wife Tashi Doma, as well as India's Ambassador to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela, and his wife Namrata Dalela, were also present during the discussion.

The CM also held discussions with renowned educationist Arun Kapur, who has rendered more than four decades of exemplary service in the education sector.

He also paid a visit to the historic Simtokha Dzong, an iconic spiritual and cultural landmark of Bhutan, where he offered prayers and sought blessings for peace and prosperity.

CM Sarma, on Tuesday, met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and discussed strengthening the historical ties between Assam and Bhutan and advancing collaborative efforts between the two regions.

The discussion also focussed on fostering Bhutan's development, enhancing the welfare of its people, and promoting broader regional economic development.

In an X post, the Assam CM said, "Cherished moments with His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema | Tashichhodzong."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.