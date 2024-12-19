Here’s what Mamta Kulkarni has to say on Vicky Goswami and drug case? (IANS Exclusive)

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni, who was linked to a drug trafficking case, is back in the country after 24 years. She spilled the beans in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

She also talked about her relationship with Vicky Goswami and drugs.

Mamta Kulkarni told IANS, "I met Vicky Goswami in 1996 and in 1997 Vicky Goswami was arrested in a drugs case. He remained in jail for 12 years. During this time he also asked me to meet him, after which I met him once. During this time I focused all my attention towards spirituality. I came to take a holy bath in the Kumbh Mela in 2012 and after that Vicky also went to Kenya."

On the question of marriage with Vicky Goswami, the actress said, "All this is wrong. I have not married Vicky. I was celibate for 12 years and did not even eat onion and garlic during this time. Yes, it is true that I was with Vicky Goswami and will always love him. However, everything ended due to my focus on spirituality. I also met Vicky Goswami in Kenya. However, he was taken to America in a drug case. It has been almost eight years and now everything is over."

On the drugs case registered against her, Mamta said, "What did I lack? People do this for money. I had 10 film offers at that time and I had three houses and two cars. However, I left Bollywood. I think a false case was registered against me in the drug case because of Vicky or for publicity."

He said, "I was declared a fugitive and the officer who filed the case against me, was also declared a fugitive for a few months. As you sow, so shall you reap. Where is that commissioner today? The police did not have any evidence."

