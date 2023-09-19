Assam: Burmese betel nuts worth Rs 50 lakh seized, one held

Guwahati, Sep 19 (IANS) Assam Police seized illegally smuggled Burmese betel nuts in Hailakandi district on Tuesday, officials said.

A senior police officer said that at least 180 sacks of Burmese betel nuts were seized in an operation carried out against the illegal smuggling.

According to the police, the market value of seized betel nuts must be around Rs 50 lakhs.

The police have arrested the driver of the vehicle which was carrying the consignment of Burmese betel nuts.

The arrested person has been identified as Habibur Laskar. The police have been interrogating him.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

The Barak valley region of Assam is used a transit route for the smuggling of Burmese betel nuts which were transported from Indo-Myanmar border through Mizoram and Manipur.

Earlier, on September 10, police in Hailakandi district seized at least 39 sacks of illegal Burmese betel nuts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.