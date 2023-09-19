Jabalpur hostel food poisoning: 'Children out of danger', says District Collector

Bhopal, Sep 19 (IANS) The children, who suffered food poisoning after having dinner at the Eklavya Residential hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, were now out of danger and have recovered, said officials on Tuesday.Jabalpur District Collector Saurabh Kumar visited the hospitals where the children were admitted. He said that the children were recovering fast and all of them were out of danger. Some local leaders also visited the hospital and met the parents of the children.

"The children were given proper treatment in the hospital and all are out of danger, now they have been kept under observation for 12 hours," Kumar said after visiting the Victoria Hospital on Tuesday.

Over 80 children in the hostel of Eklavya Residential School located in Rampur area in Jabalpur suffered food poisoning on Monday and were admitted in several hospitals late on Monday.

Jabalpur Collector further said the samples of food and ration have been sent for testing.

"We will be able to say anything after the sample reports come and as soon as the report comes action would be taken accordingly," Saurabh Kumar added.

IANSpd/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.