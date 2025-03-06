Ashok Gehlot questions inauguration of Rajasthan Constitution Club

Jaipur, March 6 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday questioned the inauguration of Constitution Club, saying that the Club was inaugurated during the tenure of his government.

Gehlot criticised the decision, stating, "There is still time; Om Birla himself should reconsider attending such programmes. The intent behind these decisions is unfortunate."

He said that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha holds a highly dignified position, and it is unclear whether he was informed that the Constitution Club had already been inaugurated.

“At the time, then-Speaker C.P. Joshi, then-Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore, and UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal were all present at the event, with photographs published in newspapers confirming the inauguration. Why is there now an attempt to establish a new tradition of re-inaugurating the same project?” he said.

He added that five or six years ago, Vasundhara Raje invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the foundation-laying ceremony of the refinery project, “even though I had already laid the foundation stone for the Rs 37,000 crore project. At that time, Veerappa Moily and Sonia Gandhi were also present.”

He said that the project, which was meant to be completed within a set timeframe, was stalled for five years simply to prevent Congress from receiving credit.

“The same tactic is being applied to the Constitution Club. It was deliberately kept non-functional so that Congress would not get recognition for it. Even Gandhi Vatika was kept closed for a year for the same reason,” said Gehlot.

Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore countered Gehlot's remarks, emphasising that the club's construction was funded by taxpayers and is a state asset.

He pointed out that while the previous Congress-led government did not establish an executive body to manage the club, the current Assembly Speaker has done so, making the inauguration fully legal.

"Inviting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other Assembly members to the event is justified. Just as family members are invited to a new home, it is natural to invite dignitaries for the club’s inauguration," Rathore stated.

He accused the Congress leadership, particularly Ashok Gehlot and State President Govind Singh Dotasra, of attempting to tarnish the legacy of the Rajasthan Assembly for political gains.

Rathore further alleged that Congress leaders have repeatedly disrespected the Assembly Speaker, weakening parliamentary traditions.

He referenced recent controversies, including the use of derogatory language by the Congress State President and the seven-day Assembly deadlock following suspensions.

"The Congress party, already divided between the Gehlot and Pilot factions, now seems to be battling internal strife between the Leader of the Opposition and the Congress State President," Rathore added.

Defending the project, Rathore highlighted that Rajasthan’s Constitution Club is among the most modern in the country.

He noted that it would serve as a platform for discussions, debates, and knowledge-sharing between new and former MLAs, ultimately strengthening parliamentary traditions.

"Instead of creating unnecessary controversies, the opposition should engage in constructive politics," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.