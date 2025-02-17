Arunachal to set up database for better implementation of welfare schemes, services

Itanagar, Feb 17 (IANS) In a major decision, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to establish a family-centric citizen database for the state to better govern the public welfare schemes and services for the interest of the people, officials said.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the state Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu approved “The Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Patra Authority Bill, 2025”.

This Bill seeks to establish a family centric citizen database in Arunachal Pradesh, the official said, adding that the proposed bill when passed will streamline the delivery of public welfare schemes and services across the state.

The Cabinet meeting was held on Monday at Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district.

As part of the government's 'Cabinet Aapke Dwar' initiative, the ‘Team Arunachal Government’ held this meeting of the council of ministers in the western region of the state.

Nyapin is the fourth outdoor cabinet meeting and the first in the current tenure of Pema Khandu led government 3.0, the official said.

He said that in a significant step towards evidence-based governance and strategic planning, the cabinet also approved the establishment of the Institute for Transforming Arunachal (ITA).

The proposed institute would serve as the state' premier policy think tank, providing research-backed advisory support, policy recommendations, and strategic direction to accelerate socio-economic development.

The ITA would be housed within the Department of Finance, Planning & Investment in line with NITI Aayog.

The proposed institute would focus on transformational governance, economic growth, sustainable development, and innovation.

It will play a crucial role in shaping State Vision@2047, aligning it with India Vision@2047, and ensuring Arunachal Pradesh remains at the forefront of progress, the official said.

By fostering an ecosystem of collaborative policymaking and research, ITA is set to catalyze Arunachal Pradesh’s transformation into a model of sustainable growth, economic resilience, and governance excellence, the official said.

The Cabinet has approved the launch of “Arunachal Pradesh Handloom and Handicrafts Policy-2024", aimed at revitalising and modernising the state's handloom and handicraft sector.

One of the key initiatives under the policy is the comprehensive digital database for weavers and artisans designed to streamline resource allocation and provide customized support.

Under the policy, recognition of exceptional craftsmanship award has been increased from Rs 75,000 to 1,00,000 while second prize has been increased from Rs 65,000 to 75,000.

He said that to curb and regulate the rampant encroachment of government lands and matters connected therewith in the state government: "The Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act 2003 was earlier enacted. The Cabinet approved the appointment of any officer not below the rank of Deputy Commissioner (DC), as appellate authority where the DC while acting as an Estate Officer has passed an order against which appeal is filed."

