WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants rely on Gardner to end Mumbai Indians jinx (Preview)

Vadodara, Feb 17 (IANS) Historically, Mumbai Indians have dominated against Gujarat Giants, winning all four previous encounters, including a thrilling last-ball heist in 2024. However, GG have shown early promise in this edition and will be eager to turn the tide, when they face the 2023 champions on Tuesday.

Unlike their sluggish start in 2024, where they had to wait five matches for a win, GG registered their first victory in just their second game this time, comfortably defeating UP Warriorz. However, their death bowling remains a concern, with RCB plundering 79 runs off the last 4.3 overs in their opening game loss and UPW smashing 26 in the final eight deliveries of their innings.

Ashleigh Gardner, GG’s captain, will be looking for stronger performances from the top order after their top three combined for just 22 runs against UPW. On the bright side, Deandra Dottin has made an immediate impact in her maiden WPL season, striking at an explosive rate in both outings. Her finishing prowess could be key if GG hope to break their MI jinx.

MI’s campaign began with a narrow loss against Delhi Capitals, marred by three contentious run-out decisions. Despite a flying start led by Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 80 and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 42, MI stuttered to 164, with four of their top seven batters falling for single-digit scores. The team will look for more consistent contributions across the batting lineup against GG.

Bowling remains MI’s biggest strength, with four of the top six all-time WPL wicket-takers in their squad: Hayley Matthews (25), Saika Ishaque (24), Amelia Kerr (24), and Sciver-Brunt (21). Their experience and depth will be crucial in countering GG’s batting lineup.

After a modest Ashes campaign, Sciver-Brunt returned to form with a fluent 80* against Delhi. MI will hope for another match-winning knock.

Gardner, the only GG player to achieve the 300-run, 20-wicket double in WPL history, she will be key with both bat and ball.

Deandra Dottin has been a game-changer so far, scoring quick runs in the middle order with an impressive strike rate of 187.09.

The MI captain led from the front with a blistering 95 in their last encounter against GG. Her leadership and middle-order stability will be vital.

Squads:

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik

UP Warriorz: Chinelle Henry, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma (c), Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Alana King

