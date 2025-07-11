Arunachal Guv bats for enhanced marketing of SHG-made products

Itanagar, July 11 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (retd) on Friday emphasised on better marketing of the products produced by the Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The Governor underlined the need for dedicated SHG Product Marketing Hubs in key towns, including Itanagar, Ziro, Tezu, Pasighat, Namsai, Aalo, Bomdila, and Tawang.

He said that the Government can provide the infrastructure, but the leadership and ownership must come from the SHGs. The hubs must become vibrant SHG Bazaars, windows into the creativity and strength of our rural women, the Governor said.

The Governor, along with the first lady of the state, Anagha Parnaik, interacted with members of SHGs from across the state during a special event held at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on Friday.

Organised by Raj Bhavan in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission under the Department of Rural Development, the event served as a platform to celebrate the spirit of ‘Lakhpati Didis’, women who are transforming their lives and communities through enterprise, resilience, and vision. He asked them to embrace technology, improve packaging and branding, learn digital marketing, and take Arunachal’s products from local to global.

The Governor inspired the women to be proud entrepreneurs, urging them to register their ventures, build group brands, and actively participate in exhibitions across the state and the country.

Highlighting the importance of innovation rooted in tradition, he encouraged them to make the best use of local resources, like bamboo, wild fruits, herbs, recycled materials, and textiles, blending traditional knowledge with modern techniques.

He envisioned the rise of a strong ‘Made in Arunachal’ identity. Lt. General Parnaik advised the SHGs to coordinate with cooperative societies to identify markets within and outside the state.

He assured provisions of working office and market areas in districts with assistance from the Deputy Commissioners and the administration.

The Governor also called upon SHGs to the ‘Train the Trainers’ initiative to build a cadre of Master Didis who can mentor other SHGs in essential skills like business management, accounting, hygiene, packaging, and customer service.

He encouraged them to document their journeys, stories of struggle, growth, and success, to inspire others and contribute to a proposed ‘Voices of Change’ series, which would capture the spirit of grassroots development in Arunachal.

Recognising that most SHG members are mothers, the Governor called on them to play an active role in society, especially in combating drug abuse and tuberculosis, promoting hygiene and sanitation, and ensuring every child completes their basic education.

The Governor affirmed that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower Lakhpati Didis is already taking shape in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that the SHGs of Arunachal Pradesh are the living proof that this transformation is real, women creating wealth with dignity, driving economic change from the grassroots, and laying the foundation for a Viksit Arunachal and Viksit Bharat.

