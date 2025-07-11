3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah picks 5-74 at Lord’s as India dismiss England for 387

London, July 11 (IANS) Fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah went into the iconic honours board at Lord’s after his 5-74 led the way for India to bowl out England for 387 in 112.3 overs on day two of third Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Lord's on Friday.

With the pitch being quicker, Bumrah was able to move the new ball both ways to dismiss England's overnight batters – Joe Root and Ben Stokes - within the first 30 minutes of the first session, before taking out Chris Woakes and completing his fifer by dismissing Jamie Smith.

Bumrah, playing just his second Test match at Lord’s, picked his 13th five-wicket haul at the iconic venue and has now gone past the legendary Kapil Dev to hold the record for most five-fors picked by an Indian bowler in overseas conditions.

Despite Joe Root making 104 - his 37th Test century, 11th against India and eighth at Lord's, England were in trouble at 271/7 before Smith and Brydon Carse added 84 runs for the eighth wicket to keep the hosts in high spirits on a slow pitch and a scorching day. While Smith made 51, after being dropped by KL Rahul on five, Carse hit 56 – his maiden Test fifty, as England were also aided by India conceding 31 extras.

The day began with Root carving Bumrah behind square for four to get his 37th Test ton off the first ball of the morning session and go past Rahul Dravid and Steve Smith on the overall centurions list. But Bumrah came back to castle Stokes with an absolute corker – getting one to angle in from around the wicket and hit the top of the off-stump with so much ferocity that it was knocked out of the ground.

Bumrah then got Root out for the 11th time in Tests with a full delivery which nipped in touch and Root chopped onto his stumps to fall for 104. One brought two for Bumrah as he caught the outside edge on a tentative poke by Chris Woakes, and was given out only after India went upstairs for the review.

India could have got another wicket if Jamie Smith wasn’t dropped by KL Rahul at second slip, with the visitors also managing to get the new ball changed after just 10.3 overs. That ball change brought a halt to India’s wicket-taking spree as Smith took three boundaries off Siraj and Bumrah before India had another ball change after just 48 deliveries.

With Smith leading a strong lower-order fightback and India spreading their field, Carse began to grow in confidence by taking boundaries off pacers and singles to bring up fifty of the eighth wicket stand. Smith then creamed an off-drive off Nitish Kumar Reddy, before bringing up his fifty off 52 balls with a single through backward square leg, as England reached 353/7 at lunch.

India struck immediately after the interval, as Siraj had Smith playing away from his body and nicked behind to substitute keeper Dhruv Jurel. After Carse hit two boundaries off Bumrah, the pacer bounced back to complete his five-wicket haul with the one coming in and keeping low to shatter Archer’s stumps. Siraj wrapped up England’s innings by bowling Carse around his legs with a fuller ball.

Brief scores: England 387 in 112.3 overs (Joe Root 104, Brydon Carse 56; Jasprit Bumrah 5-74, Nitish Kumar Reddy 2-62) against India.

