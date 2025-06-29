Arti Singh says her heart breaks seeing Parag Tyagi without wife Shefali Jariwala

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Television actress Arti Singh took to social media to mourn the untimely demise of her dear friend Shefali Jariwala.

She shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, recalling fond memories with the late actress and expressing her grief. In an emotional note, Arti wrote that it breaks her heart to see Parag Tyagi without Shefali. She also posted joyful pictures with Shefali, along with a clip from “Bigg Boss 13” where Shefali was seen expressing her love and affection for Arti.

The 'Maayka' actress wrote, “Just can’t believe it. TIL the time I saw u yest. I couldn’t. We just met in gym week back and u said Arti tere liye bohut khushi hoti hai. Tu khush hai na. Sath mein cardio karenge . We made plans just a week back. Whenever someone asked kis kis se aaj bhi baat karte ho dosti hai I use to say SHEFU. I never thought in my wildest dreams u would go.” (sic).

“U were a crazy super happy child .. u gave me love and blessing always . Never ever spoke or gossip about anyone. . Clean at heart . Why why why god would do this . I love u and wil always love you . I was always in awe of your beauty. When u entered big boss, I couldn’t take my eyes of u . Shadi se pehle u calling every day like A sister facial Kara le . Kaam bata .. u and bhaiya were happy like their own real sister getting married . My heart goes to uncle aunty . It broke my soul to see them like that.”

Singh added, “Parag bhaiya I hv seen he kept u and pampered u like a child .we will wil cry we wil mourn but wil move on but family they wil suffer all their life . I don’t want to say u hv gone to heaven or a better place. This was not the time to go only. U had to spread more smiles and happiness and love..U wil always always always be my special friend … i know life is unpredictable but we tend to forget that. I hate writing rip . I pray u are happy and your soul is happy . And your family get strength . I love u .my SHEFU @shefalijariwala.” (sic).

Shefali Jariwala was widely known for her breakout performance in the song “Kaanta Laga” and her participation in “Bigg Boss 13.” She passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. She was pronounced dead shortly after being brought to the hospital.

