Army officer, wife arrested in Assam for torturing minor domestic help

Guwahati, Sep 26 (IANS) An army officer and his wife have been arrested in Assam's Dima Hasao district for allegedly torturing their minor domestic help, police said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Major Shailendra Yadav, and his wife, Kimmy Ralson, were taken into custody on Monday.

According to the police, Yadav had married Ralson, a Haflong native, while he was posted in Dima Hasao district.

After the officer was transferred from Haflong to Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, Ralson brought a minor girl from the Sankijang area to assist her as domestic help.

But, allegations soon surfaced of Ralson severely abusing the minor girl, including physical abuse and pouring hot water on her.

The police said the girl underwent extreme torture before being recently handed over to her family in Dima Hasao.

Dima Hasao SP Mayank Kumar, told IANS that the victim had been "working with the family for the last two years, and during this period, she was subjected to severe physical abuse".

"She became ill, and then Ralson handed her to the family.”

According to the police, the minor girl and her family were threatened not to register a case with the police. However, someone posted the details of the horrific condition of the minor on social media.

“We took cognizance and called the couple here. They were subsequently arrested for torturing the minor girl,” Kumar added.

A case under relevant sections was registered by the police against the two.

Meanwhile, a section of local women protested outside the Haflong police station on Monday, demanding an exemplary punishment for the accused couple.

