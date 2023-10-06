Army officer injured in 'grenade accident' in J&K's Rajouri

Oct 06, 2023, 06:20 IST
- Sakshi Post

Jammu, Oct 6 (IANS) An Army officer has been injured in a likely grenade accident at a post in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

"Officer evacuated and stable post initial treatment," the Army added on Thursday.

An investigation that has been started into the incident is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.


Read More:

Tags: 
National News
India news
news in english
Advertisement
Back to Top