Army launches community radio station in Himachal Pradesh's remote Pooh

Pooh, April 20 (IANS) The Army on Sunday launched the community radio station 'Voice of Kinnaur' at Pooh in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, dedicating this transformative initiative to the people of the state.

This endeavour, part of the Army's ongoing outreach in high-altitude and border regions, honours the sacrifices and contributions of local communities toward nation-building.

The inauguration ceremony was marked by vibrant participation from senior officers of the Army's Surya Command, local administration, government officials, and a large number of enthusiastic residents, showcasing the community's strong support for the project.

Established under the Army's flagship 'Operation Sadbhavana', 'Voice of Kinnaur' is envisioned as a grassroots platform to deliver local news, promote regional culture, share educational and health-related content, and broadcast critical public interest information.

The radio station was established in the Tripeaks School. The Army Commander got the radio station inaugurated by the principal of the educational institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C Central Command, emphasising the station's significance, said, 'Voice of Kinnaur' is a symbol of trust and cooperation between the Indian Army and the people of Himachal Pradesh.

"It will play a pivotal role in preserving cultural heritage, amplifying community voices, and ensuring access to timely and relevant information in this remote region," he said.

Local leaders and residents expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Army, noting that the radio station will serve as a vital platform for youth, women, and apple farmers to voice their concerns, share achievements, and promote local initiatives. The station is expected to foster greater community engagement by collaborating with local talent, schools, and cultural institutions.

"Voice of Kinnaur will bridge communication gaps and empower our community by giving us a platform to celebrate our culture and address our needs," said a resident during the event.

With this initiative, the Army reaffirms its commitment to holistic development and community welfare in the remote areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Regular broadcasts are set to commence soon, promising to strengthen ties between the Army and the people of Kinnaur while fostering a sense of unity and progress.

