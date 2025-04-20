Karachi man drags tailor to court over unstitched clothes for family function

Islamabad, April 20 (IANS) Annoyed by a tailor's continuous delay in preparing his order meant for a family function, a Karachi resident has taken the case to court and sought a sizeable amount in compensation, reports said.

The resident, who had given the tailor cloth to stitch for a fancy outfit for his brother's engagement, has moved a consumer protection court in the port city, complaining that despite the tailor's promises and his repeated visits to the shop, his work was not done, The News reported.

The Karachi resident, whose name was not mentioned, has sought Rs 100,000 in damages, comprising a fine of Rs 50,000 for the unfulfilled promise and an additional Rs 50,000 as compensation for the mental anguish caused by the non-completion of his work.

He also complained that the tailor's sitting over his work had forced him to purchase alternative attire for his brother's engagement ceremony.

As per details of the case, the complainant gave the tailor cloth for Balochi embroidery work on three separate occasions in December 2024 and January 2025, and also gave an advance payment. The tailor promised the stitched clothes would be delivered well before February 20 - when the engagement ceremony of the man's brother was scheduled to be held.

However, visiting the shop multiple times, the man found that no work had been done on his order.

When he went to collect the clothes on February 10, the tailor said that the work could not be done and cited the unavailability of workers as the reason.

Despite daily visits to the tailor to ensure that his work was being done, he realised that the clothes were still untouched, and he had to spend more money on buying a new outfit for the family function.

