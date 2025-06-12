Army jawan beaten to death in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, two detained

Jaipur, June 12 (IANS) In a shocking incident, Army Havildar Vikram Singh (40) was allegedly beaten to death by two youths in Palota Ka Bas village, under Surajgarh police station limits in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.

The incident was reported late Tuesday night as the jawan was leaving home to rejoin duty.

According to police, Vikram Singh, who was serving in the 18 Raj Rifles and posted in Abohar, Punjab, had come to his native village on leave on June 7. As per the complaint filed by his brother Vinod Kumar, Vikram left for duty on Tuesday night, but was intercepted on the way by two local youths in a Scorpio SUV. The accused allegedly forcibly took Vikram to their house, where they brutally assaulted him.

Later, they dumped him outside their home in a critical condition. Upon receiving information, the victim’s family rushed to the spot and took Vikram to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Station Officer Hemraj Meena confirmed that a case of murder has been registered based on the family's complaint.

Two suspects were detained on Wednesday for questioning, and police are currently analysing their mobile locations, call records, and other electronic evidence to ascertain the motive behind the killing. Sources indicate that Havildar Vikram Singh was nearing retirement, with just one year of service left.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the village and armed forces community, as the police continue their probe to ensure justice for the slain soldier.

Police station officer Hemraj Meena said that a case of murder has been registered on the complaint of the family, and two youths have been detained and are being questioned. Mobile location, call details, and other electronic evidence of the accused are also being investigated regarding the murder.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.