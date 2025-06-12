J&K Chief Secy assesses measures taken for revival, conservation of heritage in UT

Srinagar, June 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, on Wednesday, chaired a meeting of the Culture Department of the Union Territory to assess the measures taken for the revival, restoration, preservation and maintenance of heritage and unique architecture, an official statement said.

"During this meeting the Chief Secretary took comprehensive review of the status of each work undertaken under capex and heritage conservation scheme," the statement said.

"He emphasised upon the Department to take keen interest in completing all the works going on for the last year."

Chief Secretary Dulloo said that all the works for revival and restoration of heritage are significant for protecting our rich past for our future generations.

"He made out that every effort should be made to conserve this historical treasure trove in a highly professional manner in order to present it to heritage lovers in an aesthetic fashion," the statement added.

The Chief Secretary also enjoined upon them to accord the administrative approval to all the works that are to be taken up here.

He stressed on the fact that these works should be taken up without any delay for their completion on time.

On observing the current status of different architecture and heritage conservation projects, the Department of Archaeology and Archives was instructed to intensify the restoration efforts, ensuring visible progress on the ground.

"They were further asked to strike a balance in choosing the projects in each district so that the heritage and architectural monuments widely spread here are protected for posterity," the statement said.

As far as the cultural revitalisation of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex is concerned, the Jammu Divisional Commissioner was directed to transform Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex (MMHC) into a culturally vibrant space by organising cultural evenings in collaboration with the Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

The Chief Secretary also emphasised upon the adaptive reuse of restored structures at MMHC.

The Department of Archaeology was tasked with developing a robust reuse plan for restored structures at MMHC.

He also called for putting to use the newly constructed reading room-cum-cafetaria, besides taking steps for creating enough parking space near this heritage complex at the earliest.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the progress made in conserving and modernisation of old Shri Pratap Singh Museum in Srinagar, besides the revised detailed project report for completion of new museum building here as per the past directives.

"The meeting also included an assessment of major heritage-related projects, including restoration and development of Shergarhi Palace, construction of Tehzeeb Mahal, and installation of a vertical lift between the Cable Car Project (Peerkho) and Mubarak Mandi Complex and creation of exclusive parking for heritage complex by Jammu Municipal Corporation," the statement said.

In his presentation, the Principal Secretary of Culture Department, Brij Mohan Sharms, told the meeting about the pace and progress of projects being executed here under different phases of revival, restoration, preservation and maintenance of architecture and heritage, besides those taken up under the capex by the Department.

He apprised the meeting that the Department is going to collaborate with Islamic University of Science and Technology and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University for the conservation and protection of our heritage here in the Union Territory.

