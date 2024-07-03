Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on maiden visit to J&K

Jammu, July 3 (IANS) Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi arrived here on Wednesday on his maiden visit to J&K after taking over as the country’s COAS.

After arriving here General Dwivedi immediately flew to Poonch district.

“The COAS visited the Brigade headquarters in Poonch where he interacted with the field commanders about the latest situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland with emphasis on the continuing anti-militancy operations in Poonch and Rajouri district in light of the terror incidents in Poonch, Rajouri and adjacent district," said officials here.

“After interacting with the field commanders, General Dwivedi will visit the forward posts to take first-hand stock of the security situation. The COAS will fly back to Jammu and leave for Delhi later today,” officials said.

For General Upendra Dwivedi coming to J&K is like homecoming. He has served as the Army commander of the Udhampur headquartered Northern Command that controls all three Army corps in J&K and the Ladakh region.

