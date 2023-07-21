Armed youth with narcotics nabbed near Bengal CM’s residence

Kolkata, July 21 (IANS) An armed youth, carrying a narcotics assignment, was nabbed in front of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at Harish Chatterjee Street in South Kolkata on Friday.

The incident took place at around 12 noon just half an hour before the Chief Minister was supposed to leave her residence to attend Trinamool Congress’s annual “Martyrs’ Day” programme at central Kolkata.

According to Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, the person has been identified as Noor Alam. “However, we will have to verify whether this is his true identity. He tried to enter into the high- security zone around the chief minister’s residence with a vehicle with a police- sticker. A firearm, khukuri and narcotics consignment has been recovered from him. He was carrying fake identity cards of multiple security agencies,” the city police commissioner said.

This is not the first time that security had been breached at the chief minister’s residence. In July last year, a trespasser had reportedly entered the premises after scaling the boundary wall and entered the residence late at night.

He was hiding within the residence for the whole night till he was nabbed the next morning.

Reacting to the latest development, the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that it is a matter of great concern and the security breach proves the lack of professional efficiency on part of the city police.

“This was inevitable since police these days are used for serving the political interests of the ruling party and forced to perform personal duties of the ruling Trinamool Congress leaders. The city police commissioner and the officer-in-charge of the local Kalighat Police Station should be suspended immediately,” Adhikari said.

