Hyundai Motor India Foundation launches 'Eco-Gram' waste management programme & restores 3 waterbodies in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 21 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), inaugurated a waste management plant in Gurugram.

The project has been implemented in collaboration with Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Haryana State CSR Trust and Saahas, an acclaimed NGO.

HMIF also inaugurated a waterbody rejuvenation project in collaboration with GuruJal Society in Gurugram district.

The projects were inaugurated by Nishant Kumar Yadav (IAS), Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram.

Speaking at the inauguration, Yadav said: "We laud efforts made by Hyundai Motor India Foundation to aid the Haryana government achieve a sustainable and clean future for the state. These initiatives are also a step towards achieving the administration's vision of making Gurugram a 'Swach and Smart City'. Programmes such as the 'Eco-Gram' waste management programme and pond restoration program are a key catalyst towards achieving India's net carbon neutrality targets by 2070."

Commenting on the inauguration, Puneet Anand, AVP and Vertical Head, Corporate Affairs, HMIL, said: "Under Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity', Hyundai Motor India Foundation aims to develop a sustainable and conducive environment. The 'Eco-Gram' project has been envisaged as an innovative solution to the city's waste-management programme. This programme is a step towards reducing carbon emissions in the metropolitan city. With this initiative we aim to resolve problems associated with waste management, achieve a reduction in waste dumping and burning. Additionally, bio-gas is produced as a by-product which is being converted into a renewable source of electricity. Eco-Gram is a self-sustainable model and a transforming factor of social change, aimed at making the city a role model in community waste management for other Indian cities."

"HMIF has also restored three ponds in Gurugram district. The ponds have been restored in Hariahera in Sohna, Palasoli in Pataudi and Tajnagar in Farrukhnagar block of Gurugram in collaboration with GuruJal Society. Cumulatively these three ponds will replenish 93 million litres of ground water while treating 260 million litres of water. Additionally, over 450 trees and shrubs have been planted around the ponds which will help reduce 2,500 tons of carbon dioxide while generating 84 tons of oxygen. It is also expected to enrich flora and fauna of the region, benefitting over 8,000 residents annually," he added.

'Eco-Gram' project envisages an alternate solution to waste management for the city of Gurugram. The Waste-Management facility has a capacity of processing 2 tons of wet waste and 5 tons of dry waste per day. This will enable the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to save Rs 20-24 lakh per year which would otherwise have been paid as a tipping fee at the landfill. The bio-gas produced as a by-product is being converted into a renewable source of electricity used to power the street-lights in the surrounding areas.

Some key benefits of the project will include-

Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Support Circular Economy

India aims to build a circular economy to reduce carbon intensity as a percentage of its economy by less than 45 per cent by 2030. To support India's efforts, optimum waste management will play a crucial role. Around 90 per cent of Gurugram's wet waste ends up in landfills burned to release GHG emissions (CH4, CO2, etc.)

Eco-Gram project will undertake massive solid waste management to decrease the carbon footprint, transportation emissions and GHG release.

Reduce Landfill and Smoothen the Waste Management Process

The programme will initiate a paradigm shift in Gurugram's environmental progress by taking RWAs, MCG, NGO Saahas, and waste workers by establishing a sustainable system in place.

A Multi-Dimensional Social Change

The Eco-Gram project will facilitate a formal system for waste workers by integrating them into the system. It will set an example of alternate avenues to process bulk-waste and prevent landfills from getting saturated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.