Armed terrorist arrested in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, June 17 (IANS) Security forces said on Monday that they have arrested an armed terrorist in J&K’s Kupwara district.

Police identified the terrorist as Zakir Hameed Mir of Kachri village of Handwara tehsil in Kashmir.

“The arrested terrorist was in touch with his Pakistani handler across the border. His questioning is going on and further disclosures are expected to come to the fore during the investigation,” officials said.

More details were awaited.

The J&K Police and the security forces are under orders from the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to wipe out terrorism from J&K at all costs and destroy the terror ecosystem sustained by terrorists and their supporters.

Meanwhile, one terrorist was gunned down during an encounter with the security forces in Bandipora district. The gunfight took place earlier in the day and the operation was going on.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.